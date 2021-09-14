

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French automotive parts manufacturer Faurecia (FURCY.PK) on Tuesday selected French natural gas and electricity supplier Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) to become a partner to support its commitment to reach CO2 neutrality for scopes 1 and 2 by 2025.



Under this partnership, Engie, a world leader in low-carbon energy and services, will provide energy solutions to be deployed across more than 100 Faurecia sites worldwide by mid-2022.



As a new step on Faurecia's CO2 neutrality journey, Engie will accompany Faurecia through the deployment of energy saving equipment & methodology solutions in Europe, China, Brazil and Mexico, enabling 15% reduction of site energy consumption out of a reference of around 600 GWh.



In addition to this first milestone of CO2 neutrality in scopes 1 and 2 in 2025, Faurecia is also targeting to reduce by half its scope 3 emissions by 2030 and aims for full CO2 neutrality by 2050, including the use phase of its products. These targets are aligned with the 1.5°C ambition of the Science Based Target initiative.



