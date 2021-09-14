Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER6Q ISIN: FR0010208488 Ticker-Symbol: GZF 
Xetra
14.09.21
12:34 Uhr
11,908 Euro
-0,068
-0,57 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,97011,97215:07
11,96811,97415:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENGIE
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENGIE SA11,908-0,57 %
FAURECIA SE40,000+2,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.