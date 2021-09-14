

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that it is providing an additional 7,500 local employment opportunities throughout Arizona on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs recently announced.



The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations as well as sign-on bonuses up to $3000 in select locations. The company also provides full-time employees comprehensive benefits from day one, worth an additional $3.50 per hour.



They include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees as part of $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training benefits for its U.S. workforce.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has hired over 450,000 people in the U.S., and one-in-10 hourly employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted.



