

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation surged in August, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent annually in August, after a 1.4 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a rise of 1.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.2 percent.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, increased to 2.4 percent in August from 1.7 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.5 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

