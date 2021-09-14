

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery retailer Kroger Co. (KR) and online grocery platform Instacart announced Tuesday the launch of Kroger Delivery Now, a new service powered by a virtual convenience store that is fulfilled by the Kroger Family of Stores.



This is expected to provide customers with fresh groceries and household essentials, value, and experience they expect and love from Kroger in as fast as 30 minutes.



The collaboration establishes Kroger as first grocery retailer to directly provide a national convenience delivery solution which is available through Kroger's site and app and Instacart's new 'Convenience Hub' on the Instacart Marketplace.



Kroger Delivery Now's comprehensive offering of 25,000 items combines customer favorites with quick and easy doorstep delivery for fresh food, household essentials, meal solutions and snacks throughout the day, from early morning to late at night.



With the launch of Kroger Delivery Now, Instacart is also unveiling the Convenience Hub on the Instacart Marketplace, a new product experience that streamlines convenience shopping for customers.



Through the new Convenience Hub, customers in nearly every major U.S. city can now shop for convenience essentials 24 hours a day, seven days a week with free Priority Delivery in as fast as 30 minutes for Instacart Express members on orders over $10.



The Kroger Family of Stores and Instacart first partnered in 2017 and today offer two-hour grocery delivery and now 30-minute delivery nationwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KROGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de