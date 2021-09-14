

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced the appointment of Richard Heppenstall as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NewCo. Heppenstall most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Breg, Inc.



In February, Zimmer Biomet announced its intention to spin off the company's Spine and Dental businesses to form a new and independent, publicly traded company, NewCo. The company said the transaction process remains on track, with an expected close in mid-2022.



Also, Zimmer Biomet announced ZimVie as the name for the planned spin-off company.



