

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corp. (AES) has increased its ownership to 100% of AES Colón with the acquisition of a 49.9% stake from Inversiones Bahia. AES Colón is comprised of a 381 MW liquid natural gas-fired power plant and an 180,000 cubic meter LNG storage and regasification facility. The company said the acquisition will contribute to maximizing the value of its regional LNG business through the development of important synergies and flexibility across its portfolio.



'This acquisition will position AES to incorporate new strategic partners into these LNG assets and continue unlocking the portfolio's value,' said Gustavo Pimenta, CFO.



