

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY) said data from the Prostate Advances in Comparative Evidence or PACE trial indicated that the company's CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy platform is superior to conventional linear accelerators in reducing the incidence of late grade two or higher bladder toxicity associated with prostate cancer stereotactic body radiation therapy or SBRT treatments.



The two-year follow-up data showed that bladder side effects were experienced half as often with CyberKnife SBRT as with conventional linear accelerator delivered stereotactic body radiation therapy.



The company noted that long-term side effects can affect patients for the rest of their lives. Technology that can minimize the risk of these side effects is critical.



The PACE data suggested that men treated with CyberKnife SBRT are less likely to experience long-term side effects that can impact them over the course of their lives compared with men receiving conventional linear accelerator delivered SBRT.



