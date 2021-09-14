

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, the Fair Trade Commission in South Korea has fined Google $177 million for not allowing device manufacturers to use modified versions of android operating system. The tech giant will no longer be allowed to compel manufacturers to sign anti-fragmentation agreement.



Google plans to appeal the decision as it believes the ruling ignores the benefits enjoyed by customers.



The Fair Trade Commission in South Korea noted that its decision provides an opportunity to restore competitive pressure in the mobile operating system markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

