

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant chain Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, is piloting its new monthly subscription service dubbed 'Taco Lover's Pass' that will enable the subscriber to redeem one Taco Bell original taco per day for 30 days.



The Taco Lover's Pass will be available for purchase until November 24. The subscription is currently offered only at its seventeen restaurants in Tuscon, Arizona during the testing period.



Taco lovers will be able to buy the 30-day subscription for between $5 and $10 depending on location. Subscribers can choose their daily tacos from options including Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.



The subscription can be purchased only through Taco Bell's app's Online Exclusive section. The fast food chain said the subscription is a digitally exclusive offering that gives fans the chance to satisfy their taco cravings every day for 30 days.



As for the subscription rate, the Taco Lover's Pass is a killer as it is quite a good deal for diners even at $10 subscription rate. According to the Taco Bell website, one Crunchy Taco Supreme is priced at $1.99 and a Crunchy Taco is priced at $1.49, which will work out to between $59.70 and $44.70 for 30 days.



The launch of the subscription service is expected to help Taco Bell boost their sales as subscribers will mostly order more than just the one free taco for each day. It is also expected to attract new customers, boost online purchases and improve loyalty.



In May, Taco Bell launched a global promotion dubbed 'Taco Moon' to offer taco lovers a free taco when the moon's shape looked like a taco. This was part of the brand's first global campaign.



