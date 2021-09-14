

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) said Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr has decided to retire from the firm. Denis Coleman III, co-head of the Global Financing Group, will become the firm's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022.



After a distinguished career at Goldman Sachs spanning three decades, including serving for the last three years as Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Scherr has decided to retire from the firm. Stephen will remain Chief Financial Officer until the end of the year and will retire from the firm at the end of January. Upon his retirement, he will become a Senior Director.



The company noted that Denis will serve as Deputy Chief Financial Officer effective immediately to ensure a smooth transition.



Denis has served as co-head of the Global Financing Group in the Investment Banking Division since 2018.



Denis joined Goldman Sachs in 1996 as an analyst in the Bank Loan Group. In 1998, he moved to Capital Markets in the then Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Division. He transferred to the Investment Banking Division in 2004 and became co-head of U.S. Loan Capital Markets in 2005.



In 2008, Denis was named co-head of U.S. Leveraged Finance, in 2009 he became head of EMEA Credit Finance in London and was then named head of the EMEA Financing Group from 2016 to June 2018. Denis was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2008.



