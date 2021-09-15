

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August figures for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.



House prices were up 4.6 percent on year in July. FAI is tipped to rise 9.0 percent on year, slowing from 10.3 percent in the previous month. Industrial output is pegged at 5.8 percent on year, down from 6.4 percent a month earlier. Retail sales are expected to add an annual 7.0 percent, down from 8.5 percent in the previous month. The jobless rate in July was 5.1 percent.



South Korea will see August unemployment data; in July, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



Singapore will provide Q2 figures for unemployment; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.



Indonesia will see August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 45.05 percent on year, up from 44.44 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 37.15 percent, up from 29.32 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.4 billion, down from 2.59 billion a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q2 data for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was NZ$2.895 billion.



Japan will release July figures for core machine orders and for its tertiary industry index. Machine orders are tipped to gain 3.1 percent on month and 15.7 percent on year after slipping 1.5 percent on month and gaining 18.6 percent on year in June. The tertiary industry index rose 2.3 percent on month in June.



Australia will see September results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in August, the index fell 4.4 percent on month to a score of 104.1.



