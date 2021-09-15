

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said that it will offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini with orders starting on Friday, September 17. The iPhone and iPad will be available on Friday, September 24.



Earlier today, Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled four new iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The tech giant also announced a new iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7.



The latest gen iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is powered by a faster A15 Bionic chip, and sports three all-new cameras. The display features a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can go as bright as 1,000 nits.



The iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1,099. The phones will be available in four colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.



