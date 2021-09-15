

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) said it is more than halfway to achieving its goal, having reduced carbon emissions 51% across its electric system. It is on track to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2030 with more than 65% of the energy to customers company-wide coming from wind and solar.



Xcel Energy Executive Chairman Ben Fowke met with the U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado. Congressional leaders and Colorado Governor Jared Polis were also on hand.



Ben Fowke appreciated that the President Biden recognizes the leadership role Xcel Energy is playing in transforming the energy grid as the first major U.S. power provider to announce a vision of providing 100% carbon-free electricity to our customers by 2050.



Fowke said that the company looks forward to continuing to engage with the President, his Administration and Congress, the Governor and other state leaders to develop the policies needed to help create a clean energy future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XCEL ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de