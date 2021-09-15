

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Thursday announced the launch of Roche Digital Pathology Open Environment, aiming to improve patient outcomes and expand personalised healthcare through innovative image analysis tools.



With this, software developers will be able to easily integrate their image analysis tools for tumour tissue with Roche's uPath enterprise software, an application for pathologist workflow.



The company said the open environment allows for the secure exchange and flow of data so that pathologists can access advanced algorithms from third parties alongside Roche's menu of artificial intelligence-based image analysis tools.



Software developers could distribute their digital products through Roche's uPath software. This will offer a broader set of diagnostic tools for pathologists and ultimately the potential for better and faster answers for patients.



