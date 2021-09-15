

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc. (RCDO.L), an environmental, engineering and strategic consulting company, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was 3.9 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 5.3 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 2.9 pence, compared to prior year's loss of 12.2 pence.



Underlying profit before tax was 18 million pounds, compared to 15.6 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 22.4 pence, compared to 21.3 pence a year ago.



Revenue was 351.8 million pounds, down 0.1 percent from 352 million pounds last year.



Order intake for the year declined 4.5 percent from last year to 352.1 million pounds. Order book was at 293.5 million pounds, down 6.5 percent from the previous year.



Further, the Board has declared a final dividend of 5.11p per share, which will be paid on November 25 to holders of ordinary shares on the Company's register of members on November 4.



Graham Ritchie will join the Group as Chief Executive Officer on October 1, succeeding Dave Shemmans, who steps down from the role on September 30 after leading the company for the last sixteen years.



Looking ahead, Ricardo said, 'As we enter FY 2021/22, we do so with a robust order book and pipeline. This is a business with a positive outlook and as a Group we continue to push the boundaries, strengthening our business for a sustainable future.'



