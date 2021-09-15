

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its net sales in local currencies increased by 14 percent in the third quarter 2021 from last year. Converted to SEK, net sales increased by 9 percent to 55.59 billion Swedish kronor, from the previous year.



Excluding Asia and Oceania, sales in local currencies were back at the same level as before the pandemic.



At the end of the quarter most of the H&M group's markets still had restrictions resulting in reduced footfall and around 100 of the stores remained temporarily closed.



