

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seviroli Foods Inc. is recalling H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells - 22 oz citing the potential presence of foreign material in product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The Bellmawr, New Jersey-based company initiated the recall after H-E-B was notified of four customer complaints of metal presence in the product.



The recall involves HEB Jumbo Stuffed Shells with UPC # 041220771110, Lot Code 2 1208 and Sell by Date of 07/27/22. The affected products were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas.



All product related to this recall has been removed from H-E-B store shelves.



Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause physical injury. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund.



