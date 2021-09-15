

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB66.24 million, or RMB1.38 per share. This compares with RMB318.04 million, or RMB6.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB274.67 million or RMB5.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to RMB7.93 billion from RMB8.45 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB274.67 Mln. vs. RMB376.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB5.75 vs. RMB8.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB7.93 Bln vs. RMB8.45 Bln last year.



