

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) and SAP have collaborated to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.



Infosys noted that it will leverage business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for clients.



Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the RISE with SAP offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value realization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all by leveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part of Infosys Cobalt.



