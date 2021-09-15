

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a new organizational structure, which seeks to harness the benefits of consolidating the management of the company's Dental and Medical distribution businesses.



Henry Schein noted that it will create two groups to lead the management globally of its Dental and Medical distribution businesses.



The North America Distribution Group will be led by Brad Connett as CEO. Connett, who joined the Company in 1997, previously served as President of Henry Schein's U.S. Medical Group.



The International Distribution Group will be led by Andrea Albertini as President. Albertini, who joined the Company in 2013, previously served as President of Henry Schein's EMEA Dental Distribution Group and has nearly 20 years of experience in successfully managing global dental businesses.



The company plans to continue to focus on addressing customer needs by expanding its three specialty products and services businesses.



Henry Schein One, led by Mike Baird, CEO, which provides integrated software and services to the dental profession.



The Global Oral Reconstruction Group, led by Rene Willi, CEO, and Steve Boggan, Chief Commercial Officer, which includes the Camlog and BioHorizons Group as well as medentis medical, collectively a leading dental implant and bone regeneration products business.



The Strategic Business Units Group, led by David Brous, CEO, Strategic Business Group, which spans manufacturing and service-based endodontic, orthodontic, and other health care businesses.



