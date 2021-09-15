

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co.(LLY) said that it will supply 388,000 doses of etesevimab to U.S. government for treatment of COVID-19 Additional doses of etesevimab will be paired with existing bamlanivimab purchased by the U.S. government.



As part of the agreement, Lilly will supply 388,000 doses of etesevimab to complement doses of bamlanivimab previously purchased by the U.S. government, with approximately 200,000 doses expected to ship third-quarter 2021 and the remaining to be shipped in the fourth-quarter.



Lilly expects the transaction will generate approximately $330 million in revenue in the second half of 2021.



Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together are authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.



Bamlanivimab and etesevimab are not authorized for use in states, territories, and US jurisdictions in which the combined frequency of variants resistant to bamlanivimab and etesevimab exceeds 5%.



