

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems, Inc. (ADBE) announced Wednesday the upcoming availability of Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, the industry's leading end-to-end commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases.



By integrating Payment Services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants of all sizes will soon have access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can easily be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin, instead of having to integrate with third-party payment providers.



Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of the year.



By utilizing the PayPal Commerce Platform, Adobe merchants will be able to accept current payment methods, such as PayPal, Venmo, cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods.



Payment Services will be available to merchants in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2021. The feature will also be accessible to merchants using Magento Open Source. The support for additional territories, including Canada, Australia, and Western Europe, are planned for 2022.



