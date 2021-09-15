

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said that it has appointed Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz as the new Chief Operating Officer on the Board of Managing Directors.



The appointment of Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz is still subject to the usual approval by the regulatory authority. Once this approval has been granted, he will succeed Jörg Hessenmüller, whose appointment as Member of the Board of Managing Directors at Commerzbank will end at the latest on 31 December 2021.



Thomas Schaufler, currently Board Member for Retail Banking at Erste Group Bank AG in Austria, will take responsibility for Private and Small-Business Customers at Commerzbank on 1 January 2022. Currently, Sabine Schmittroth is responsible for this segment.



As previously announced, Sabine Schmittroth will return to focusing fully on her role as Labour Relations Director.



