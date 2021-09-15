

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation accelerated in August, as estimated initially, to its highest level since late 2018, latest figures from INSEE showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.2 percent climb in the previous month.



Annual inflation was the highest since November 2018, when it was 1.9 percent. In October that year, inflation was 2.2 percent.



The core inflation accelerated sharply to 1.5 percent from 0.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in August following a 0.1 percent gain in the previous month.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the harmonized CPI, was confirmed at 2.4 percent, up from 1.5 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, the HICP climbed at a faster pace of 0.7 percent versus 0.1 percent in July.



The flash estimates published on August 13 were confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

