

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The National Retail Federation announced that Target Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell will receive The Visionary award.



The Visionary award is given each year to an outstanding retail industry leader, according to NRF. Cornell was selected for his success in creating a business model and culture that stems from Target's core purpose: Helping all families discover the joy of everyday life.



The award will be presented during the seventh annual NRF Foundation Honors on January 16 in New York City.



'Brian Cornell's purpose-driven leadership and strategic vision reflect an unwavering commitment to his team, and a keen ability to cut through the noise and truly understand what American families want and need,' NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.



Previously, NRF has awarded The Visionary award to Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass; Nike Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker; Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon; and Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de