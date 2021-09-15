

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Amazon Inc. (AMZN) said on Tuesday that it would be employing around 125,000 additional warehouse workers on a national basis. The workers will start employment with an average starting hourly pay of $18.



Reports said that the company has raised the hourly pay from around $17 since May and at many warehouses, the newly-appointed workers will also be offered $3,000 signing bonuses. Amazon, had in 2018, set an hour minimum wage of $15.



Commenting on the latest hiring, Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Delivery Services, said that the latest bonuses are three times more what the company offered four months ago.



Amazon said that the new jobs includes both full time as well as part time ones and the newly hired workers would help operate 100 logistics and distribution facilities launching nationwide in September, along with the more than 250 ones opened earlier this year.



Bozeman said, 'The 125,000 warehouse workers is really to help us keep up with our growth.'



Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the company has employed 450,000 workers and the latest 125,000 jobs are alongside the 40,000 corporate and technology positions opened up two weeks ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de