

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that preliminary operating result for the second-quarter rose by 25 percent to about 85 million euros from 68 million euros last year, mainly driven by segment sugar with a positive earnings contribution of about 7 million euros.



Quarterly group revenues increased 10 percent to about 1.84 billion euros from last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021/22, the company still expects operating result to be between 300 million euros and 400 million euros, and revenues of 7.0 billion euros - 7.2 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUEDZUCKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de