WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), a manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, announced that it is halting operations at both its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices.



The company said it does not have an estimate for when production will resume at the facilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CF INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de