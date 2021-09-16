

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), on Thursday, announced the launch and pricing of a ten year, €500 million senior unsecured Green bond issue. The bonds, which were eight times oversubscribed, were priced at 55 basis points above euro mid-swaps and have an annual coupon of 0.5%.



SEGRO noted that this is the company's first bond in the euro market and its first Green bond, following from the Green bond issued by SEGRO European Logistics Partnership in May 2021.



The company would use the proceeds of the issue to finance and/or refinance Eligible Green Projects as outlined in the SEGRO Green Finance Framework, including the continued development programme, as well as providing funding for general corporate purposes.



Soumen Das, SEGRO Chief Financial Officer, commented, 'We are delighted with the support for SEGRO's first Green and first euro-denominated bond issue, achieving a 0.5% coupon and 10 year maturity. The level of oversubscription we received for the issuance underlines investors' recognition of the strength of our business and the importance they rightly place on sustainable investment.'



