

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), an online trader, reported that its adjusted net trading revenue for the first-quarter rose 6% to 221.71 million pounds from 209.0 million pounds in the previous year. It excluded the foreign exchange hedging gain associated with the financing of the tastytrade acquisition which completed on 28 June 2021.



Excluding tastytrade, adjusted net trading revenue for the quarter was 200.9 million pounds, 4% lower than the first-quarter of fiscal year 2021, reflecting anticipated moderation in trading activity.



Total active clients in the quarter were 287,200. Excluding tastytrade, active clients were up 12% at 225,900 reflecting both elevated levels of client acquisition over the 12 month period and new client retention levels tracking in line with historical client cohorts.



