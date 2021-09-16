

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - IP Group plc (IPO.l) said that portfolio company Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has confirmed its intention to proceed with an initial public offering as well as the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding and cornerstone investment agreement with Oracle Corp.



Oxford Nanopore intends to apply for admission of its Shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. The final offer price in respect of the Offer will be determined following a book-building process, with Admission currently expected to occur in early October 2021.



Oxford Nanopore noted that the Offer would comprise a primary offer of new Shares to be issued by the Company, which is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately 300 million pounds, and a secondary offer of existing Shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders.



Oracle and Oxford Nanopore have recently begun a collaboration to jointly explore several potential new solutions that would use genomic sequencing running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help speed medical breakthroughs and improve patient care.



As part of the collaboration, Oxford Nanopore will be using OCI in applied and clinical markets. Leveraging the high performance, security, and extensive reach of Oracle Cloud, Oracle and Oxford Nanopore will have the ability to extend population-scale genetic sequencing across the globe.



In parallel, Oracle has committed to investing 150 million pounds in Oxford Nanopore, subject to customary conditions.



