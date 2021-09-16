

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech's producer prices accelerated in August, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The industrial producer price index grew 9.3 year-on-year in August, following a 7.8 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 8.6 percent rise.



Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent yearly in August and those for manufacturing products cost increased 11.4 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying rose 3.6 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 0.7 percent.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods increased 19.3 percent and those of energy surged 9.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in August. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent increase.



