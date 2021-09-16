

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in July on higher shipments, first estimate from Eurostat revealed on Thursday.



The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 13.4 billion from EUR 11.9 billion in June.



Exports increased 1 percent month-on-month, while imports grew only 0.3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports of goods registered an annual growth of 11.4 percent and imports posted 17.1 percent expansion. As a result, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 20.7 billion, down from EUR 26.8 billion in the same period last year.



In January to July, exports were up 14.8 percent and imports advanced 15.5 percent from the last year. Consequently, the trade surplus came in at EUR 122.4 billion versus EUR 112.8 billion in January to July 2020.



