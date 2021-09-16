

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Board has decided to offer 24.10 euros per share for the 25,305,448 Lagardère (LGDDF.PK) shares held by Amber Capital, representing 17.93% of the share capital and 14.34% of the theoretical number of voting rights in Lagardère. Amber Capital has accepted the offer, and the deal will be completed by December 15, 2022. Vivendi noted that, should this deal be completed, a mandatory proposal for a public offer at the same price for all Lagardère shares not yet owned by Vivendi will be filed with the French market authority.



Vivendi said, at the seller's request, a small minority of these shares, between around 0.4% and 0.9% of the share capital, will be acquired directly and unconditionally in September.



Separately, the Lagardère group said it is delighted with the investment project. Lagardère said its Board will be invited, at the appropriate time, to give its reasoned opinion on the proposed public offer that will be launched if Vivendi completes this acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

