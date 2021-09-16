

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced Thursday that combining LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) with Vectibix (panitumumab) demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety in patients with KRAS G12C-Mutated colorectal cancer or CRC.



Based on these results and the urgent need for new therapies, the company announced the initiation of a new Phase 3 trial with LUMAKRAS plus Vectibix in the third-line setting.



The company issued the first combination study results from the Phase 1b/2 CodeBreaK 101 study, the most comprehensive global clinical development program in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced CRC.



Vectibix (panitumumab) is Amgen's monoclonal antibody epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR inhibitor.



The company noted that these CodeBreaK 101 data show encouraging response rates that were much higher than the 9.7% response rate observed with LUMAKRAS monotherapy.



These new data, being featured during the European Society of Medical Oncology 2021 or ESMO21 Virtual Congress, support initiation of Phase 3 Trial of LUMAKRAS Plus Vectibix in patients with 3L+ CRC.



David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, said, 'This new trial, along with our doublet and triplet combination trials in colorectal cancer, demonstrates our commitment to delivering a new treatment option for metastatic CRC patients who harbor the KRAS G12C mutation.'



