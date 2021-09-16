

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate fell in the second quarter, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate decreased to 15.8 percent in the second quarter from 17.1 percent in the first quarter. In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 16.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons was 732,544 in the second quarter.



The number of employed persons was 3.915 million in the second quarter.



In the second quarter, the labor market was affected by specific regulatory measures regarding the operation of businesses as well as by measures taken to protect public health and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the whole country.



