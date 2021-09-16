

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced a final investment decision to build an 820,000-tonnes-a-year biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, the Netherlands. A facility of this size could produce enough renewable diesel to avoid 2,800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, Shell said. The company noted that a final investment decision for Porthos is anticipated next year.



The Rotterdam biofuels facility is projected to start production in 2024. The facility will produce low-carbon fuels such as renewable diesel from waste in the form of used cooking oil, waste animal fat and other industrial and agricultural residual products, using advanced technology developed by Shell.



