

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors has asked some owners of the now recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric cars to park the vehicles at least 50 feet away from other vehicles to reduce the potential risk of spreading fire, reports said.



The automaker's warning follows the latest recall expansion after reports of the electric vehicles or EVs catching fire due to the risk of spontaneous fire in batteries from two rare manufacturing defects.



In August, GM expanded the Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV. The company has now called back all of around 142,000 Bolts EVs produced since 2016 due to the fire risk.



There were at least 12 reports of vehicles catching fire, and in at least one incident, the fire was spread to nearby vehicles. The affected batteries were supplied by LG Corp.



The company noted that the batteries supplied for these vehicles, in rare circumstances, may have two manufacturing defects, a torn anode tab and folded separator, present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire. GM discovered manufacturing defects in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea, plant.



GM recently said it will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules, with an expected additional cost of approximately $1 billion. GM has taken a $1.8 billion charge so far due to the recall. The company plans to seek reimbursement from battery supplier LG.



Previously, the company had asked owners to park Bolt vehicles outdoors after charging, and to not leave their vehicles charging indoors overnight. It also urged owners to not leave Bolt EVs charging unattended, even if using a charging station in a parking deck.



GM recently extended a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant by two weeks. The extension of the production halt at its Orion Assembly plant will go through at least September 24 due to the battery pack shortage related to the recall.



