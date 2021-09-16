

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported new data from the phase 3 ASCENT study evaluating Trodelvy in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. In this sub-analysis, Trodelvy improved progression-free survival, overall survival and objective response rate compared with chemotherapy chosen by the patients' physicians in patients who were not initially diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. The safety profile of Trodelvy in the subgroup was consistent with prior reports from the ASCENT study.



The new sub-analysis also showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life with Trodelvy.



