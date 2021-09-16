

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said it estimates to provide 25,000 permanent jobs in Spain before the end of 2025. It also plans to train 50,000 small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs to sell online, over the period. The company is currently celebrating its tenth anniversary in Spain.



Amazon has a workforce of more than 12,000 people in Spain. It plans to add 3,000 more permanent workers by the end of 2021. The number of logistics centres in the country will be increased to 40 by the end of 2021.



Also, Amazon noted that it is globally committed to operating 100% with renewable energy by 2030, although it is on the way to be able to achieve it before 2025.



