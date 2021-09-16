

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese hotel Group Huazhu Group Ltd. (HTHT) announced Thursday that Qi Ji will step down as chief executive officer of the Company for personal reasons, effective October 1, 2021. Ji will continue to serve as the chairman of the board of directors of the Company.



Hui Jin, currently the president of the Company, will succeed Ji as chief executive officer of the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Jin joined the Company in 2005 and has successively served as the Company's director of the Development Department, vice president, executive vice president and president, respectively.



Prior to joining Huazhu, Jin worked at Shanghai Home Inns Hotels Management Limited as regional development manager from March 2004 to December 2004.



Further, Xinxin Liu, currently the chief digital officer of the Company, will be appointed as the president of the Company. Liu joined the Company in 2012 and has successively served as the Company's chief information officer and chief digital officer, respectively.



She was the founder and chief executive officer of H-World Information and Technology Co., Ltd., an IT company incubated by the Company in November 2013. Prior to joining Huazhu, Liu worked at Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell from July 1999 to September 2012.



