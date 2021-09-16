Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN56 ISIN: US44332N1063 Ticker-Symbol: CL4A 
Tradegate
16.09.21
15:33 Uhr
40,200 Euro
-0,800
-1,95 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAZHU GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAZHU GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,00039,80015:43
39,40039,60015:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUAZHU GROUP LTD ADR
HUAZHU GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUAZHU GROUP LTD ADR40,200-1,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.