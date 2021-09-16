

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. is bringing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer across the United States starting January 2022.



The company will officially expand the distribution of the product, which was launched last spring in nine states and seven metro areas, to all 50 states.



Molson Coors is manufacturing, marketing and distributing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S. as per an agreement with beverages giant Coca-Cola Co., which bought the brand in 2017. The brand was originally popular in northern Mexico and Texas.



Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is inspired by the taste of Topo Chico Mineral Water. It is produced with minerals and natural flavors for a crisp, refreshing taste.



Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is available in a four-flavor variety pack, which includes Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango. The product also comes in 24 oz singles including Strawberry Guava and Tangy Lemon Lime, and one, 16oz single can in Strawberry Guava.



Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit, said, 'We have loved to see the positive response from fans to the regional launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer from Molson Coors over the past several months. We are excited that Molson Coors will make Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and other new innovations be made available across the country next year...'



Hard seltzer is low-alcohol, low-calorie water-based drink. Once among the fast-growing categories in the beverage segment, market for hard seltzer in the U.S. is now in a downward trend, Bloomberg reported. As per a recent Nielsen data, the category turned negative in August after a period of sustained growth.



Molson Coors recently discontinued its Coors seltzer line in the U.S. reportedly to focus on brands with better consumer traction such as Topo Chico and Vizzy.



