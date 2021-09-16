

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday an estimated catastrophe losses for the month of August of $876 million or $692 million, after-tax. Catastrophe losses in July and August totaled $1.1 billion, pre-tax.



Catastrophe losses in August comprised 11 events at an estimated cost of $843 million plus unfavorable prior period reserve reestimates.



Hurricane Ida impacted 19 states with the majority of losses occurring in Louisiana, resulting in gross losses of approximately $1.4 billion. Net losses are estimated at $631 million pre-tax or $498 million after-tax.



