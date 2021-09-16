

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects third-quarter earnings to be the highest quarterly earnings in the company's history, surpassing the previous record set in the second quarter of 2021. For the fourth-quarter, the internal business units' forecasts suggest that results are likely to continue the trend of exceptional performance, the company said.



For the third-quarter, Nucor projects earnings to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per share. The company noted that all three operating segments continue to generate robust profitability as overall demand remains strong across most end-use markets.



