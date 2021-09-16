

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) is considering a sale of some of its general insurance assets in Australia, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report, the Swiss firm is working with an adviser on the potential divestment of non-core commercial assets in Australia. A sale could fetch a few hundred million dollars, and may draw interest from other insurers and investment funds.



Sale considerations are still preliminary and no final decision has been made, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZURICH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de