

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK), a provider of consulting and engineering services, announced Thursday that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded Tetra Tech a multiple-award contract to provide global infrastructure services with a shared capacity of $800 million.



Tetra Tech has provided engineering support services to USAID for more than 15 years.



Under the new five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide global architect-engineer services to USAID to drive sustainable economic growth, expand educational opportunities, enhance food security, protect the environment, and address global health challenges.



Tetra Tech's engineers, scientists, and architects will provide comprehensive engineering design services to support the development of climate- and seismic-resilient infrastructure programs including water supply and sanitation, transportation, solid waste, electrical grids, and master planning of urban and commercial zones.



The U.S. Agency for International Development administers the U.S. foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 100 countries worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TETRA TECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de