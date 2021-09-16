

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) said it is upgrading 500 stores across the country to now include in-store device repairs by experts from Assurant. Starting November 1, the company's customers with Protection 360 can avail in-store same-day repairs through an online appointment.



T-Mobile is also adding new Protection 360 benefits for customers. It will now cover up to five claims per year. The company noted that this is more than the industry standard of just three claims per 12 months. The upgraded program also provides AppleCare for eligible Apple devices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

