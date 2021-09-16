

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines (LUV) becomes the latest major US airline to incentivize employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as delta variant cases surge across the country.



The airline is giving fully vaccinated staff 2 days extra pay if they show proof of vaccination before November-end, according to a company memo sent Wednesday, first reported by CNBC.



Employees who upload their vaccination cards to the company by the end of November 15 will get 16 hours of pay, while flight attendants and pilots will receive pay for 13 trip segments, the report says.



The vaccine incentive comes at a time when US President Joe Biden has made it mandatory for company with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines for their employees or weekly Covid tests for workers who cite religious or health reasons for not getting vaccinated.



Delta, American and United Airlines have all made similar moves recently.



'If you have not been vaccinated and choose to do so, this timeline gives you enough time to receive both rounds of a two-series vaccine or the single-dose vaccine,' Southwest wrote to staff.



Southwest will also restrict quarantine pay protections for Covid infections to staff who have been vaccinated, effective November 16. However, those who are unvaccinated can still use their own sick leaves.



