

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Augusta, Georgia-based Textron Specialized Vehicles has recalled about 6,600 E-Z-GO PTVs and Tracker Off-Road Vehicles due to crash hazard.



According to the company, the parking brake catch bracket can wear out and cause the parking brake to fail, which increases the risk of crash.



The recall involves Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) and Utility Vehicles, based on Textron Specialized Vehicles' TXT chassis, manufactured between March 1, 2021 and June 10, 2021. Recalled vehicles include the E-Z-GO Express S2, S4, S6 and L6, the E-Z-GO Freedom TXT, Valor and the Tracker Off-Road OX 400.



These vehicles are commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars and are used to transport people and material loads.



Textron said it has received 19 reports of worn parking brake latch brackets, however, no injuries have been reported. The company has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles.



The recalled products were sold through dealerships and online from March 2021 through August 2021 for between $6,000 and $13,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

