

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is in talks to merge with State Street Corp.'s (STT ) asset-management business, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal isn't imminent, and the discussions might not result in an agreement, the Journal reported.



According to the Journal, it isn't clear what the terms of a potential deal would look like, but it would likely be one of the industry's biggest in recent memory, given State Street's asset-management unit manages nearly $4 trillion in assets.



